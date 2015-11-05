Shotoku To Expand Global Marketing Efforts With Appointment of New Coordinator

Kawasaki, Japan – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has named Drago Flores its new Marketing Coordinator in an initiative to even further increase the company’s brand awareness around the world. The announcement was made by Tony Hanada, Managing Director, Shotoku, from the company’s Kawasaki world headquarters in Japan where Flores will be based.

According to Hanada, Flores will be responsible for expanding the company’s marketing efforts — ranging from brand design and advertising to the company’s website and social media presence — to advance Shotoku’s overall global reach and recognition as a leader in the broadcast market.

“We are excited to welcome Drago to the Shotoku team,” says Hanada. “His international marketing experience and language skills will be a great asset as he helps sharpen the company’s messaging and promote our wide array of solutions to broadcasters around the world.“

Born in the United States and educated at the University of Notre Dame with majors in Japanese and finance,Flores joins Shotoku Corporation after spending a combined four years in South Korea and Japan managing international relations activities.Most recently, he served as a member of the San Francisco-based creative marketing team of a Japanese organization responsible for growing the company’s web-presence in the U.S. In addition to Flores’s marketing capabilities, his fluency in Spanish as well as Japanese and English makes him a valuable asset as the Company continues to increase its presence in the Latin American market.



“I truly look ahead toward working with the Shotoku team to help advance all of its marketing efforts throughout the world,” says Flores. “It’s exciting to be able to utilize my language sills and experience working in numerous diverse cultures to further develop and promote the Shotoku message. Further, I’m honored to work for such an established brand and help it reach even greater goals.”

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in the UK, China and the USA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.shotoku.tv

Shotoku contact: James Eddershaw

+44 (0) 1784 224650 / mailto:info@shotoku.co.uk

Press contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / mailto: mailto:Harriet@DesertMoon.tv