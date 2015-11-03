RUSHWORKS TalkingPoints™ System Captures Sessions at 3CMA Annual Conference in Atlanta and CCBO Conference in Vegas

Atlanta, GA and Las Vegas, NV • RUSHWORKS, Texas-based provider of low cost, high performance television production, automation and presentation capture and streaming systems, provided its TalkingPoints systems for two recent conference events: the City County Community Marketing Association (3CMA) held in Atlanta from September 9 – 11 and the Community College Business Officers (CCBO) annual international conference in Las Vegas from September 24 – 27.

TalkingPoints, RUSHWORKS’ latest interface added to the Company’s VDESK Production System, provides the tools to record and stream slideshow presentations, including three PTZ cameras. A simple touch screen interface supports preset shot selection and joystick control, while picture-in-picture technology displays the slideshow, presenter, panelists and audience Q&A on one screen.

For both September events the names and titles of the presenters and panelists were provided in advance, along with seating positions and the room configuration. One PTZ camera was dedicated to the presenter at the lectern, and a second covered the panelists, with presets for wide and individual shots. A third PTZ camera, located behind the stage, covered the audience for Q&A activity during and after the slideshow presentation … which was featured prominently in the Picture-in-Picture layout recorded at 1920x1080 for post-conference distribution and VOD access.

“TalkingPoints records both the presenter and their slides simultaneously to provide a "just like you're there" feel, ” said Scott Lehtonen, Deputy Director of 3CMA. “This solution gives attendees the flexibility to choose to attend other sessions, knowing that the recorded sessions will be available for streaming after the event. It ensures that each attendee gets the most out of the conference.”

Joanne Brunn, Ph.D, CEO of XLERANT and moderator of a CCBO roundtable discussion, offered her comments on the TalkingPoints session which was produced by Dale Kelly, President of An Independent View Productions in Las Vegas and a RUSHWORKS regional partner. “Dale and his team were fabulous. They set everything up for me. It was effortless. They ran around and got everything done and made sure it all looked good. I just got up there and spoke and everything worked like magic. I’m really happy … and really impressed”.

TalkingPoints is available as a standalone Presentation Recording and Streaming System, with an easy software upgrade path to a full RUSHWORKS VDESK that includes, the CLASSIC and PRODUCER interfaces for greatly enhanced flexibility to accommodate a large variety of production situations.

The system records MPEG-2 or H.264, and simultaneously streams using the on-board Flash Media Live Encoder. Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements are also included, providing a turnkey solution with everything a producer needs for high-quality, multi-camera production and post-production.

