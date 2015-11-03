Riedel Communications Names Joyce Bente President and CEO of Riedel North America

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Nov. 3, 2015 -- Riedel Communications has named Joyce Bente the new president and CEO of Riedel North America. Bente joins the company with nearly 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry, and she will lead strategy and operations with the primary goal of expanding Riedel's presence across North American markets.

"Joyce has provided strategic business development guidance for some of the world's largest and most successful companies, and we are confident that with her knowledge, experience, industry connections, and leadership skills, she will help us to bring our North American business to a new level," said Rik Hoerée, director international sales at Riedel Communications. "We are enormously pleased to welcome her to the company."

Bente joins Riedel having most recently served as the director of sales for leading broadcast rental company Bexel, where she consistently exceeded annual budgeted sales revenues and profits. Over more than a decade with the company, she revitalized the branding of the company's 20-year-old sales division with a focus on increasing market share and developing new vendor relationships. Bente's work helped to bring the company an array of top-tier clients, including leading worldwide sports broadcasters and reality-show production companies. In addition to strengthening the company's client portfolio, Bente drove the modernization of the company's digital media plan and the enhancement of cross-collaboration with sister brands.

Earlier roles within the industry include vice president of sales with Band Pro Film & Digital, a provider of professional digital cameras, accessories, and workflow solutions. While with the company, Bente liaised with high-level members of the production community to attract sales and services, worked collaboratively with key vendors to expand North American sales, created new marketing initiatives, and strengthened channel partner relationships. At the start of her career, prior to joining Band Pro, Bente served as office manager and marketing assistant at Vinten Broadcast Equipment, heading up a branch office of the multimillion dollar broadcast camera support manufacturer.

"Riedel Communications is setting a worldwide standard for flexible, reliable, and robust communications and signal-transport solutions, particularly for demanding live-production environments," said Bente. "I see tremendous potential for further adoption of Riedel products and solutions across North American markets, and I look forward to helping the company capitalize on these rich opportunities."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Joyce-Bente_Headshot.jpg

Photo Caption: Joyce Bente, President and CEO of Riedel North America

