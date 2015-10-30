TSL Products Showcases Latest Range of Solutions at CCW 2015

At CCW 2015 on stand 654, leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, will showcaseits newly redesigned MPA (Monitor Plus Audio) family. Rebuilt from the ground up to offer greater ease of use and excellent sound quality, the new audio monitoring range offers solutions for established I/O – such as MADI, SDI, AES-3 and analogue – while also embracing the industry’s move to Audio over IP workflows with support for Dante and Ravenna.

The new products are available in two models: Solo offers the ability to listen to any channel, while Mix enables the user to create a simple monitoring mix. The shallow unit depth of 100mm makes them both ideal for the broadcast OB environment. The built-in web server enables all units to be configured, monitored and controlled remotely via an intuitive web interface.

TSL Products will also demonstrate the recently-announced Virtual Panel add on option for TallyMan, a control system that coordinates critical infrastructure components in a TV facility, to ensure that creative teams, talent and camera operators are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems at pertinent times throughout the production.

With the addition of the new TallyMan Virtual panel, users can now access the powerful functionality provided in every TallyMan system out-of-the-box through an intuitive interface that is fully customizable to end users' requirements.

Using a unique configurable, touch screen interface, the Tallyman Virtual Panel can control many different routers, thereby eliminating the need to purchase vendor specific router control panels for each operational area. Instead, users can design their own control interface in a flexible cost effective way, individually tailored to the needs of each operational position, allowing operators to concentrate on their job, rather than battling interoperability.

