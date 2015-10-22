RTW’s Continuous Loudness Correction Software Implementation Makes United States Debut at 139th AES Convention

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 22, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its implementation of Continuous Loudness Correction (CLC) Software as both a plugin and standalone software at the 139th AES Convention in New York. First introduced in 2014, the CLC software, developed and patented by Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT), has been implemented into RTW’s broadcast focused equipment, expanding the company’s line of products and supporting the industry needs regarding loudness control (AVID Pavilion Booth 719).

CLC technology allows users to constantly adapt the level of audio they are working on, against a given program-loudness value, along with a definable loudness range in real-time with minimal obstacles. The CLC software is capable of handling DAW audio, live audio and files. It may be operated with the most common DAW software products with Mac and PC and now also as a standalone software tool. With CLC technology, RTW clients are able to maintain accordance with EBU-R128 and other global loudness standard specifications.

“We are constantly updating our products to satisfy our growing customer base and serve their needs,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “Partnering with IRT has improved our audio meters and monitoring devices, enabling us to reach a broader market, while also helping our customers conform to set standards. We are happy to continue our implementation of the Continuous Loudness Controller software in collaboration with IRT.”

About RTW

RTW, from Cologne, is a leading vendor of highly innovative first-class meters for audio monitoring and quality control. For 50 years, RTW has designed, produced, and marketed pioneering systems for professional recording studios. Today, RTW runs an international sales and service network. Visit www.rtw.com or www.facebook.com/rtw.de for more information.

About the Institut für Rundfunktechnik GmbH

Based in Munich, the IRT supports broadcasting on a national and international scale with a wide range of services. IRT associates include the ARD, ZDF, DRadio, ORF, and SRG/SSR broadcasting services. In addition, the IRT cooperates with numerous clients from the broadcasting, media, communications, and IT industries as well as with a number of research centers and universities. Established in 1956, the IRT has always been committed to preserving broadcasting and to supporting the adaptation of broadcasting concepts to constantly changing market environments and demands. Visit www.irt.de for more information.