Television Competition Entry Deadline Approaching for ASC Awards

LOS ANGELES (October 21, 2015) – The deadline to submit entries for consideration in the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) annual television competition is November 2 by noon (PST). The two award categories are (1) Television Movie, Miniseries or Pilot, and (2) an Episode of a Regular Series. Nominees will be named in November, and winners announced at the awards gala on February 14, 2016, at the Hyatt Regency Century City.

To qualify for the ASC TV awards, shows must have a premiere broadcast date in the United States between November 1, 2014, and October 31, 2015. Entry forms can be downloaded from the ASC website.

Last year’s winners were Jonathan Freeman, ASC for the “Golden Days for Boys and Girls” episode of BOARDWALK EMPIRE, and John Lindley, ASC for the for the MANHATTAN pilot.

Chartered in January of 1919, the ASC is defined by their reputation of excellence in advancing the art of visual storytelling. Currently, the ASC has more than 360 active members and 200-plus associate members, all from various sectors of the industry that support the skilled art and craft of filmmaking. Membership and associate membership is achieved through invitation only.

For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com, or join American Cinematographer on Facebook and Twitter (@AmericanCine).