Trickbox TV shoots with the Messenger

Trilogy Communications, a global provider of high quality intercom systems for TV studios, mobile production, playout, and post has announced that London-based broadcast services provider Trickbox TV has purchased Trilogy’s Messenger intercom system to complement its expanding multi-camera flyaway operations.

Trickbox TV provides multi-camera OB services for a wide variety of productions including broadcast, live events, corporate events, and web streaming. Recent projects include ITV’s Flockstars, and live coverage of American football’s NFL Draft.

In order to improve communications between crew, Trickbox TV needed a portable, compact, and reliable intercom system as part of the development of its PPUs (portable production units) and flyaways.

Trickbox TV Managing Director Liam Laminman said, “Talkback is a crucial part of any production and offers a greater opportunity for success. We chose Trilogy’s Messenger intercom system because it’s a compact digital system that provides a lot of technical flexibility coupled with operational convenience.”

Messenger fulfils the need for a cost effective intercom solution without the installation, operational and future expansion constraints of more traditional 2- and 4-wire systems. From a factory configured base system, Messenger has the flexibility to continually evolve to meet the emerging communication needs of the organisation for which it is deployed.

In the case of Trickbox TV’s typical multi-camera flyaway environments, every operator in a control area can now have individual talkback panels, and camera operators now have full talkback, including a discreet engineering talkback channel to communicate with lighting and vision teams. Because Messenger can handle 4-wire inputs and outputs, integrating presenter, radio, and third-party talkback is very simple.

Trilogy Sales Director Ewan Johnston said, “Trickbox TV is a perfect example of just how Messenger can be configured and deployed to meet the precise needs of an organisation. Moreover, its flexibility means that it can evolve with Trickbox TV and can continue to meets those needs well into the future. That’s what we call value for money.”