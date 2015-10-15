Lesieutre Back at Helm at Wall Street Communications

SALT LAKE CITY -- Oct. 15, 2015 -- Wall Street Communications today announced that its founder, Chris Lesieutre, has resumed his role as the agency's president. The agency, now approaching its 20th year in business, is a B2B specialist in content marketing for clients in the TV and digital media space. Lesieutre remains CEO of Dundee Hills Group, which owns Wall Street Communications and several other marketing agencies and consultancies.

"Over the past few years, I've been focused on building out the Dundee Hills portfolio with new enterprises that address the rapidly changing landscape of the digital media industry, and which are reinventing how technology companies engage in meaningful conversations with their customers," Lesieutre said. "Now that these new entities are firmly established, it's time to make Wall Street Communications an even stronger agency by instilling into its operations everything we've learned in the process of creating its sister agencies and consultancies."

A pioneer in many of the techniques that have become best practices for PR in the broadcast equipment industry, Wall Street Communications counts ChyronHego, Harmonic, Quantum, Riedel, SMPTE, and IEEE Broadcast Technology Society among its clients. The agency takes its name from Wall Street in Salt Lake City, where it was founded in 1996. Among the first "virtual" agencies, today Wall Street Communications combines brick and mortar headquarters in Salt Lake City with satellite offices across the United States and in Central America and the U.K.

"The majority of our wonderful team of account managers have come to Wall Street from marketing positions in the broadcast equipment industry that remains our focus," Lesieutre added. "Our commitment to this ecosystem remains as strong as ever as the scope of the services we offer continues to grow."

In addition to providing media relations services, Wall Street Communications designs and provides content for its clients' social media channels, direct marketing campaigns, websites and blogs, and major events.

Dundee Hills Group includes content marketing agencies focused on vertical markets, as well as Kokoro Marketing, a marketing automation consultancy.

