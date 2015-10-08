Adorama Gears Up for PhotoPlus Expo 2015

New York, NY – October 8, 2015 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video and audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will once again have a large presence (Adorama booth 830 and AdoramaPix booth 937) at this year’s PDN PhotoPlus International Conference + Expo held at the Javits Convention Center in New York City from October 22 – 24.

Meet the Masters

The perfect place to mingle with colleagues, the Adorama booth will host a number of meet-and-greets with industry thought leaders and distinguished photographers. Headlining the special guest list are world-renowned photographers Joe McNally, a critically acclaimed photographer who has been shooting for the likes of National Geographic, TIME, Newsweek and The New York Times Sunday Magazine, and David Bergman, Bon Jovi’s official tour photographer and a regular image contributor to the cover and pages of Sports Illustrated.

Trade In, Trade Up, Cash Out

Attendees looking to upgrade or sell their photo and video gear should stop in to talk with Adorama’s Trade services representatives at the show for a quote on the spot. Customers can trade in used photo and video gear for cash or receive store credit for their next big purchase or gear upgrade.

Exclusive First Looks at Brand New Products

Visitors to the Adorama booth will be the very first to get their hands on new camera bags from 24/7; the brand will be making its debut with messenger and slinger bags from the line’s Traffic Collection. Visitors will also be the first to test out brand new tripods, pistol grips and ball heads from the popular 3Pod product line. Rounding out the lineup of must-have products are lighting modifiers from Glow and on-camera LEDs, monolights and camera stabilizers from Flashpoint.

Known for outstanding performance and value, 3Pod, Glow, Flashpoint and 24/7 brands are carried exclusively by Adorama.

Expert Consultations on the Latest Digital Imaging Gear

In addition to hands-on demonstrations of hot new gear and accessories, attendees can meet one-on-one with Adorama Pro’s industry experts to discuss in detail their unique photography and digital imaging needs. Whether it be for rental, trade or purchase, Adorama’s knowledgeable staff will provide sound guidance on the latest equipment from leading digital imaging manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Profoto, Sony, Tiffen, Zeiss and more.

Showcase Your Work with Premium Photographic Printing

Experts from Adorama’s in-house professional photo lab, AdoramaPix (booth 937), share the latest in photo printing techniques, premium papers, and color materials. Famous for unprecedented quality of service and attention to detail in every professionally printed product, AdoramaPix print services range from enlargements in a vast selection of papers and finishes; hardcover, fabric and leather photo books; custom print work; acrylic, canvas and vivid metal prints; and much more. Booth 937 is the place to try the aPix Publisher app and become a Pro Member at show-only rates. Plus, scan your badge while at the AdoramaPix booth and receive your choice of free gift!

Book a Private Press Appointment at PhotoPlus Expo

Members of the media are invited to schedule a private press appointment to discuss Adorama product and service offerings. To set up a press appointment, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

For more information on Adorama products and services, please contact:

Pro Sales: pro@adorama.com / (888) 582-3900

Adorama Rental Co.: rent@adorama.com / (212) 627-8487

Trade and Upgrade: used@adorama.com / (800) 223-2500

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

24/7 Camera Bags (first), 3Pod Tripods (second), Glow Lighting Accessories (third)