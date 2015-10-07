WORK Microwave Appoints Thomas Fröhlich as Chief Executive Officer

Holzkirchen, Germany -- Oct. 7, 2015 -- WORK Microwave, a leading global supplier of advanced satellite communications, navigation, defence electronics, and sensors equipment, today announced the appointment of Thomas Fröhlich as CEO. He will jointly lead WORK Microwave with CTO Günter Prokoph, concentrating on driving the company's strategy while broadening the company's customer reach and increasing sales revenue.

"WORK Microwave is a key technology player and growing company in the global marketplace, with all-time revenue highs in 2015," said Fröhlich. "Leveraging our technical expertise and dedication to customer service and satisfaction, I look forward to helping WORK Microwave continuously offer innovative products that meet the long-term, ambitious expectations of our customers."

Fröhlich has more than 20 years of professional experience in space and security systems. Prior to leading WORK Microwave, he held engineering, project management, and executive positions for the Airbus Group in Germany and France. He has a degree in mechanical engineering and a Ph.D. in engineering from the Technical University of Munich.

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions -- Satellite Technologies, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement -- WORK Microwave leverages more than 29 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2 equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Technologies division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

