Volicon Observer OTT A/V Service Monitoring Solution Wins IABM Design & Innovation Award

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Oct. 1, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that the company's Observer OTT over-the-top A/V service monitoring solution has won in the Test, Quality Control and Monitoring category of the IABM Design & Innovation Awards. Designed to support the cost-effective launch, monitoring, and maintenance of compliant and competitive OTT services, the Observer OTT solution was selected for the award by a panel of independent specialists chaired by John Ive, director of technology and strategic insight, IABM. The award was presented Sept. 12 at the IABM reception and awards ceremony at IBC2015 in Amsterdam.

"We are proud that our Observer OTT solution has been recognized by the IABM Design & Innovation Awards as an innovative solution that brings the broadcast and media industry new benefits and opportunities," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "With this unique solution, broadcasters are reaching larger audiences and monetizing unique content more effectively."

Volicon's Observer OTT offers broadcasters a cost-effective and scalable solution for capturing all content -- in all renditions -- delivered over IP networks to smartphones, tablets, and computers. In addition to verifying the streams' integrity and compliance with the FCC's closed-captioning and loudness regulations, the system also validates the apps used to access content.

