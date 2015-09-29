Audient ASP800 Mic Pre Now Shipping in US

Ventura, CA – Audient is proud to announce that the new ASP800 eight-channel mic pre & ADC is now shipping in the US market.

Following the release of the bus-powered audio interface iD14, the highly anticipated ASP800 offers eight Audient console mic pres, Burr-Brown A-D converters, two discrete JFET instrument inputs and two brand new ‘Retro Channels’ featuring tone controls HMX and IRON.

HMX is a custom harmonic distortion designed to emulate the sweet, thick tones often associated with 1960s tube designs, whilst Audient’s brand new variable British transformer saturator, IRON instantly adds sparkle, replicating the coveted transformer ‘zing’ of British audio in the 1970s - both giving new dimensions to a recording.

“Not only does ASP800 boast an incredible feature set, Audient is one of the only companies to offer custom transformer saturation at this price point,” explains Tom Waterman, Audient’s technical director. “It’s the perfect addition to your existing setup, offering eight additional Class-A inputs, making it ideal for recording drums - or if you simply need more channels.

“As with all mic pres across the Audient range, these are the same design as those found on the flagship ASP8024 console designed by David Dearden. Audient is certainly known for its natural & open mic pres, but that doesn’t mean we don’t understand the importance of adding colour,” he adds, highlighting the unit’s ‘Retro Channels’.

Key features also include pristine Burr-Brown A-D converters, ADAT connectivity, a Word Clock input and balanced analogue line outputs - all packed into a convenient, 1RU rackmount.

With a $799 MAP and further details - including videos - available on the Audient website, ASP800 provides eight of the best-priced mic pres on the market.

Feature set:

· 8 x World Class Audient Console Mic Pres

· 2 x Retro Channels with Dual Stage COLOUR Saturation Controls - HMX & IRON

· 2 x Discrete JFET Instrument Inputs

· Pristine 118-dB Burr-Brown A-D Converters

· Balanced Analogue Line Outputs

· ADAT Output for Expandability

· Word Clock Input

· All-Metal Enclosure

For more information, visit www.audient.com.