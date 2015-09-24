New Premium Analog Audio Breakout Cables for BrightEye Converters from Laird Digital Cinema

Mount Marion, N.Y., Sept 24, 2015—Laird Digital Cinema, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of advanced audio and digital video production technology, debuts their new line of premium analog audio I/O breakout cables for use with Ensemble Designs’ BrightEye converters. Laird multi-pin HD15 breakouts are designed for superior connectivity using a high quality 4-channel audio cable. The 12-inch fan out includes Neutrik 3-Pin XLR connectors which feature a durable zinc die cast shell and chuck type strain relief for secure clamping. Cables are available for specific Bright Eye models and are manufactured in the USA.

“We wanted to offer a premium choice breakout cable for the BrightEye line to audio engineers and were able to do so using high quality components,” said Dan Coscarella, product manager at Laird. “These cables meet Laird standards delivering unparalleled performance.”

To learn more about these cable assemblies and other Laird Digital Cinema products visitwww.lairddigitalcinema.com.

About Laird Digital Cinema

Laird Digital Cinema is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of advanced audio and digital video production, management and presentation technology designed for media professionals in the UHD television broadcast environment. Our technology is used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers. The Laird name is widely recognized as one oft he top 10 broadcast manufacturers in the industry for quality, integrity and longevity.