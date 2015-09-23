Mark Roberts Motion Control Showcases Polycam, the IP-based Robotic Camera System

Mark Roberts Motion Control, showcased Polycam at IBC 2015, an IP-based robotic camera system that enables networked cameras to simultaneously track a subject of interest from multiple perspectives. Ideal for live broadcasting events such as sporting events, concerts, studio-based productions, conferences and parliamentary and judiciary installations,the system proves advantageous over traditional multi-camera setups enabling automated, constant and fluid tracking.



The system offers synchronized tracking capabilities of Polycam on a 12 screen television wall, each following a different football player simultaneously. The IP-based system control allows a single operator to automatically control the synchronous movement of numerous cameras so that the primary perspective is instantly changeable to any of the networked camera positions. The tracking interface used alongside this Polycam system analyzes where the action is happening and allows for automated zooming, pan, focus and tilt ability of the camera lens, keeping each player a constant size on screen. Sporting facilities have been keen to test Polycam after recognizing the potential benefits of the tracking system for player analysis in terms of performance and physiotherapy.



AimTrack software was also showcased which has the intuitive ability to track a singular or a specific group of people based on image recognition. Developed for singular camera usage in lecture halls or news studio environments, AimTrack works without specialist hardware but utilizes specially developed vision algorithms that can recognize humans and command robotic cameras to follow a presenter, regardless of large crowds or groups.



Additionally, Polycam robotics was showcased alongside the BlackTrax interface. Designed specifically for indoor events such as studios and theatres, four cameras will follow the action via a discreet beacon linked to the BlackTrax system.



"Next generation productions are looking for powerful systems which is why it's so important that we showcase the Polycam System at IBC," said Assaff Rawner, Managing Director of Mark Roberts Motion Control. "With the automated functionality and complete integration with IP equipment, Polycam brings a new level of efficiency and consistency to live productions."



ABOUT MARK ROBERTS MOTION CONTROL Mark Roberts Motion Control is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge solutions for motion control and broadcast robotics. MRMC design, manufacture and assemble pan-tilt and multi-axis robotic heads and controllers as well as tracking technologies for the broadcast industries - including sports, studios and educational markets. All products are designed in-house and can include customization for specific requirements as needed and all with fast production turnaround times. MRMC's class-leading technical and engineering achievements have earned a host of awards over the past 40 years, including an Oscar - making them the de facto choice for professionals working in live broadcast, feature film, music video production and more. Today's broadcast industry requires bleeding-edge technology to enable them to capture their vision - MRMC's versatile, robust robotics equipment meet the needs of these demanding environments. http://www.mrmoco.com/