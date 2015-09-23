Red Giant Expands the Color Correction Experience with Magic Bullet Suite 12.1 Update

Portland, Oregon – September 23, 2015 – Red Giant today announced the availability of Magic Bullet Suite 12.1, a free update to the Magic Bullet Suite 12 color correction, finishing and film looks solution. Packed with new features, presets and host support, the Magic Bullet Suite 12.1 update offers a more fluid color correction experience that includes new trackpad controls and real time color correction during video playback.

Magic Bullet Suite 12 includes Magic Bullet Looks, Magic Bullet Colorista III, Magic Bullet Film, Magic Bullet Mojo, Magic Bullet Cosmo, Denoiser II and LUT Buddy with new key v12.1 features and capabilities in the following:

Magic Bullet Looks (v3.1)

A more intuitive and fluid way to control color correction tools, Trackpad Mode lets users interact with Looks using the computer’s trackpad, a control surface they already own.

Updated LUT tool with new LUTs and Looks

Support for DaVinci Resolve

Magic Bullet Colorista III (v1.1)

Support for OpenCL and Cuda allows for real time color correction during video playback via Adobe Premiere Pro’s Mercury Playback Engine.

Back by popular demand, Skin Overlay makes it easy to verify and correct skin tones.

Keyer “Cut Out” mode uses the Colorista Keyer to create layer transparency for more powerful, layered color corrections.

Magic Bullet Film, Cosmo, Mojo

Magic Bullet Film, Cosmo and Mojo now support Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve. This adds to their existing host application support for Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and Apple Final Cut Pro X, allowing users to work within their editing environment of choice.

Magic Bullet 12.1 Tutorials

Getting Started with Magic Bullet Looks in DaVinci Resolve https://youtu.be/0gz6rgydXUw

Mercury Playback with Colorista III https://youtu.be/8MpX-sgiiB8

Trackpad Mode https://youtu.be/3scQGdFW9pI

Colorista III Keyer Cutout Mode https://youtu.be/uIrq3UBe-MM

Colorista Skin Overlay https://youtu.be/K76j8_uaRs4

The New Magic Bullet Looks 3 LUT Tool https://youtu.be/LJYysYIlfKo

How to Update to Magic Bullet Suite 12.1

To update an existing Magic Bullet Suite, please visit http://www.redgiant.com/product-downloads/ or use Red Giant Link to update. For more information, or to purchase, please visit https://www.redgiant.com/products/magic-bullet-suite/.



The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With countless users around the world, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of film or TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only to provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from our free tutorials and behind the scenes, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.



Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617-817-6559

Skype: anya.oskolkova