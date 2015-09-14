Amagi Wins IBC Innovation Award for Content Regionalization Solution

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2015 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, was declared the winner of the IBC2015 Innovation Award in the "Content Delivery" category. Winners were honored today during a special awards ceremony at the RAI Amsterdam during IBC2015, Europe's largest electronic media and entertainment conference and exhibition. Amagi brought home this prestigious win through its content regionalization solution provided to Sundance Channel Global.

"Winning the IBC Innovation Award signals a new era for content regionalization: where TV networks can deliver localized channels in a more affordable and efficient manner than traditional satellite and fiber-based delivery methods," said KA Srinivasan, cofounder, Amagi. "As television viewers around the world continue to demand more personalized content, Amagi's advanced cloud and watermarking technologies will make it a cinch for broadcasters to address viewer preferences on a global scale."

Amagi's solution was honored with the IBC Innovation Award based on its unique ability to replace key content on Sundance Channel Global's Latin American feed with content specifically geared toward the Brazilian audience, without using separate satellite feeds or degrading audiovisual quality. The solution features Amagi's STORM regionalization platform and an innovative content watermark-based workflow that makes it easy for broadcasters to regionalize television content, seamlessly replacing bugs, logos, and other channel graphics.

The IBC Innovation Awards contest is held annually in Amsterdam, recognizing personalities and organizations that best demonstrate creativity and collaboration in the broadcasting and electronic media industries.

