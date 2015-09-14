VITEC Debuts Enhanced Version of MGW Prism IPTV Transcoder With HEVC Support

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Sept. 14, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced a new version of its broadcast-grade IPTV transcoding platform -- MGW Prism. The enhanced platform adds real-time HEVC (H.265) transcoding for the delivery of exceptional video quality using half the data rates required with legacy MPEG-4 H.264, in addition to a revamped management interface with clustering support.

MGW Prism packs all the features needed for taking any video stream and transcoding it to H.264 or HEVC HD/SD streams for delivery to CDNs, remote locations, or other IPTV viewers using less bandwidth. Advanced features include generation of up to 16 profiles per video source and a combiner for generating adaptive bitrate (ABR) streams using containers such as Apple(R) HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), Adobe(R) HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS), and MPEG-DASH without the need to offload to external servers.

The platform also offers KLV 0601/STANAG 4609 metadata pass-through, which enables military units and satellite companies to ingest IP streams from airborne vehicles and relay them with lower bit rates using H.265 or H.264, while retaining critical metadata on the output stream.

"MGW Prism is a powerful and versatile video transcoding platform that is used in a wide range of applications -- from OTT services to multicast streaming of in-house TV content to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions," said David Ben-Atar, product manager at VITEC. "With the new HEVC transcoding capability our customers are now able to deliver more streams and higher-quality video on the same network pipes, or cut their operating costs by significantly reducing bandwidth utilization. VITEC's strategic focus on HEVC technology allows our customers to extend the reach of their video streaming services to more networks and more destinations using the most advanced compression technology available, while supporting legacy formats and protocols from the same platform."

VITEC will demonstrate the MGW Prism at IBC2015 at stand 7.G16. More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

