Neutrik USA Announces Expansion to opticalCON® LITE Product Line

Charlotte, NC – September 2015… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, announces the expansion of its popular opticalCON LITE product line. Adding opticalCON LITE QUAD and MTP, opticalCON LITE now offers the same 2-fiber (DUO), 4-fiber (QUAD), and 12-fiber (MTP) channel counts as Neutrik’s opticalCON ADVANCED product line. The additions of the new Lite QUAD and Lite MTP products give broadcasters even greater choice for permanent and semi-permanent installations.

With opticalCON LITE QUAD and MTP, Neutrik now offers a cost effective, rugged fiber optical cable assembly that paves the way for greater deployment of ultra-high definition (UHD) formats such as 4K or even 8K signals. Of particular note, Neutrik opticalCON is currently in the process of gaining SMPTE certification to the new ST 2091 standards.

Neutrik’s new opticalCON LITE QUAD and MTP, are cost effective cable assemblies with a lightweight design, durable plastic housing, and locking, IP65-rated mating to opticalCON ADVANCED chassis connectors. These features make opticalCON LITE ideal for patch applications, permanent, and semi-permanent installations. All opticalCON LITE products are constructed with a new fiber cable design that is highly flexible—providing a compact design and extreme flexibility that far exceed the mechanical strength of conventional patch cables.

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, Inc., offered his thoughts on the company’s newly expanded opticalCON LITE products, “Our new opticalCON LITE cable assemblies give broadcasters another choice when planning a variety of installations. While our opticalCON ADVANCED series is a tactical fiber cable with a rugged housing and high mating cycles, opticalCON LITE offers broadcast professionals a viable alternative for those environments that are not as physically demanding. With the combination of both opticalCON ADVANCED and, now, opticalCON LITE, Neutrik offers a comprehensive range of cabling solutions capable of addressing a wide range of applications.”

The expanded Neutrik opticalCON LITE QUAD and MTP, products will be available Q3, 2015. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

