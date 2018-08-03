4K 4Charity Fun Run Announces Open Registration for IBC 2018

Event at 2017 IBC Show raised more than $39,000 US for non-profits supporting increased diversity and inclusion; nine sponsors already signed on for 2018 run

Portland, Oregon – AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) company, today announced that the fifth annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC Show will take place at 7:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Amstelpark in Amsterdam. Registration is open at https://4k4charity.com/ibc.

Among the non-profits supported by the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC Show is Amsterdam-based StichtingNewTechKids, which provides computer science education for girls, minorities, and economically challenged youth in the Netherlands. The organization supports a computer science teacher training program for primary school teachers with proceeds from 4K 4Charity. Also supported is Iridescent, a global education non-profit that empowers underrepresented young people to become innovators and leaders through engineering and technology. Through their two programs, Curiosity Machine AI Family Challenge and Technovation, Iridescent introduces underserved communities to new technologies and empowers and equips them to apply those technologies to solve the real-world problems they face.

The 4K 4Charity at the 2017 IBC Show recorded more than $39,000 donations from 540 registrants and 14 corporate sponsors, making it the most successful 4K 4Charity at IBC Show to date. Confirmed sponsors for the IBC 2018 event include Cisco Systems, Inc., Arqiva, Verimatrix, Dolby Laboratories, Brightcove, Irdeto, ChyronHego, SVG Europe, the Munson-Simu Gift Fund (in honor of Sam Blackman), and Raz PR.

“Increasing diversity and inclusion in media and entertainment means educating and supporting the next generation of industry professionals as well as building organizations in which everyone can thrive,” said Laura Barber of AWS Elemental and co-founder of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series. “We’re humbled to see our industry’s technology community come together once again at IBC Show to help Stichting NewTechKids and Iridescent make a meaningful impact for children from communities in need.”

To register for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC Show, or to view sponsorship opportunities, visit https://4k4charity.com/ibc.

To see how 4K 4Charity funds help Stichting NewTechKids extend computer science education to children in the Netherlands, read http://stichtingnewtechkids.org/apply-now-free-computer-science-teacher-training-program/.