RTW TOASTING 50 YEARS AT IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is celebrating 50 years in the audio industry at this year’s IBC exhibition (Stand 8.D89).

RTW was founded in 1965 as a specialist service provider for audio equipment. Through the subsequent years the company became a leading vendor of professional broadcast and audio-metering equipment. Andreas Tweitmann, current CEO of RTW, came to the helm of the company at 2007.

“At RTW, we are committed to providing our clients with the best in visual audio meters and monitoring devices,” says Tweitmann. “Our involvement as a top company in the industry helps us gather important knowledge regarding new standards and needs. We work to streamline the broadcast industry’s necessary loudness control by way of user friendly, attainable products.”

With mandatory loudness standards becoming the new normal, RTW has made powerful contributions to the introduction of these regulations. They not only offer the products to suit the demands of the pro-audio industry, but also have helped develop the standards themselves. Michael Kahsnitz, head of product management at RTW, is a member of EBU’s PLOUD group that has worked to create binding loudness-management standards.

“With the ever-evolving pro-audio industry, it is important to stay informed of the new trends that come about,” says Tweitmann. “It is important to us that our customers find products with functional capabilities that are able to adapt to different environments. We look forward to the next 50 years of providing unparalleled customer service and products.”

About RTW

RTW, from Cologne, is a leading vendor of highly innovative first-class meters for audio monitoring and quality control. For 50 years, RTW has designed, produced, and marketed pioneering systems for professional recording studios. Today, RTW runs an international sales and service network. Visit www.rtw.com or www.facebook.com/rtw.de for more information.