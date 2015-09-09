FileCatalyst manages high-speed file transfer for EVS point-to-point workflows

Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the Emmy® Award winning creator of FileCatalyst, has announced that the leading provider of live production solutions, EVS, will integrate with FileCatalyst Direct to accelerate and support file exchanges between contribution networks.

FileCatalyst Direct is a suite of client and server applications that perform point-to-point accelerated file transfers at speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The latest version, FileCatalyst Direct 3.5, debuting at IBC 2015, offers new options to transfer files of any size and format to anywhere across the globe.

EVS Vice President, Product, Laurent Petit, said, “We would like to integrate with FileCatalyst because it’s able to offer the speed and easy media access matched by our technology. Increasingly, our customers are asking us to optimise multi-site workflow solutions for speed.

“This integration will benefit our customers by not only allowing them to have access to their files quickly, but also let them transfer files at full line speed. This gives EVS operators new, faster ways to access files as well as more comprehensive monitoring tools.”

FileCatalyst Direct 3.5 is already fast, but it also compensates for potential file transfer errors, which means a further substantial reduction in delays for file transfer corrections. FileCatalyst Direct can also retransfer portions of a file that have been modified once the primary transfer is complete, which is particularly important for file formats typically used in live production.

FileCatalyst co-founder and CEO Chris Bailey said, “We’re delighted to be chosen by a globally recognised technology leader like EVS. FileCatalyst users around the world are finding that the frustration of slow, or incomplete, transfers can now be consigned to the past.”

At IBC 2015 FileCatalyst will also demonstrate the next generation of accelerated file transfer tools, including new and improved features for TransferAgent, a full-featured web browser application for highly accelerated file transfer with no reliance on a Java. Updates to FileCatalyst WorkFlow, a web-based file transfer portal that provides new tools for seamless online file submission and distribution, will also be featured.

FileCatalyst can be found on Stand 7.H37. EVS will be located on Stand 8.B90.