JAA Systems Appoints David Chan as General Manager

JAA Systems Sdn Bhd has appointed Mr. David Chan as its new General Manager. He will be based in the local representative office of Jünger Audio Asia in Malaysia.

Mr. Chan, who has many years of experience in the broadcast industry, will manage and run the daily operations of JAA Systems Sdn Bhd. This company was established in 2014 to provide technical support to broadcast customers in South East Asia, in particular those using Jünger Audio products and systems. It also supports other manufacturer's products and offers a wide range of services, including pre-sales consultation, system design, installation, commissioning and after sales support.

Together with JAA System's existing team, Mr. Chan will now have exclusive responsibility for selling Jünger Audio products in Malaysia and will provide direct support to all clients and dealers in the South East Asia region.

“I am thrilled to be joining JAA Systems Sdn Bhd,” says Mr. Chan. “As Jünger Audio has become a household name to most broadcasters here, it is essential to maintain good relationships and provide the best support to all clients. In addition to supporting Jünger Audio products, I am also tasked with further developing the company and building it up to the next level. It will be an interesting challenge and one that I’m looking forward to very much.”

Mr. Tan Kim Poh, Managing Director of Jünger Audio Asia Pte Ltd, adds: “Mr. Chan is well known and respected in the industry, having previously developed Stagetec Asia. I’m confident that the experience and skills he brings to JAA Systems Sdn Bhd will enhance the presence and reputation of Jünger Audio products throughout Malaysia and South East Asia."

About JAA.Systems Sdn.Bhd

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, JAA Systems Sdn Bhd was established in 2014 with the purpose of supporting dealers and users of Jünger Audio products in Malaysia and the South East Asia region. The services provided range from pre-sales consultation, system design, installation and commissioning through to after sales service and technical support.

www.jaasys.com