Media180 Extends its Operations in North America with First Contracts

Eric Dufossé, COO and co-founder of Media180 will participate on a panel at the upcoming Sports Video Group FutureSport event entitled Perspectives in IP-based Routing to address the transformation of the business model in the new digital age, Eric will contribute to the discussion focusing on the Human Resource aspects and organization change management. The event takes place on September 29, 2015 at the New York Hilton.



Media180 held its first annual summer camp with the initial Trainers team on the west coast in August after signing major contracts for educational projects with media companies in the U.S. and Canada; including a major mobile production service provider and a large TV network.



With 200 years of accumulated experience, the MEDIA180 professional trainer’s partner’s team includes experienced broadcast and video professional with outstanding teaching skills. The trainer’s team supports courses across every domain in broadcast and video, as well as IT technology applied to the media industry. The team also offers development of organizations around Project Management, RFP support and Vendor Management.



The team delivers efficient and dedicated training focusing on skills development based on Media180 approach and philosophy. The learning techniques allow existing manpower to acquire new capabilities that support media companies’ transformation with tangible and measurable return on investment. The consulting capabilities of Media180 helps to define a company’s needs and assists in developing a customized educational program to support media in the migration to the new IT world.

About Media180: Over the past 15 years, MEDIA180 accompanies the TV media in the transition to digital and IT technologies, and most recently the deployment of IP and 4K. Media180 has been developing a unique approach to help media companies optimize their workforce capabilities with a set of tools and hands-on educational programs. Their deployments are customized to every project in order to accommodate different companies’ needs and strategies.

For any further details please visit http://www.media180.tv/ Email: Info@Media180.tv Business Inquiries: 818-649-7549 (North America); +33 185-085-096 (Europe)