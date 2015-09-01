Nexidia Integration Partners Abound at IBC2015

ATLANTA -- Sept. 1, 2015 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that, in addition to product demonstrations on its own stand in Hall 13, several of the company's integration partners will also be exhibiting at IBC2015. Nexidia enjoys partnerships with many of the leading production and asset management manufacturers in the industry, and many of them will be showing how they have integrated Nexidia capabilities into their products and services.

"Our products were designed to fit into any workflow and solve the industry's most perplexing problems all by themselves, but we've also cultivated integrations with many popular complementary technologies in order to make Nexidia's products even more accessible and easier to implement," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia Media & Entertainment. "It is truly gratifying to see how these industry-leading companies have leveraged Nexidia Dialogue Search and Nexidia Illuminate to improve the search function and create more value for their customers."

Following is a list of Nexidia integration partners and their IBC2015 stand locations:

Nexidia Dialogue Search(TM) -- Asset Management and NLE Integration Partners

- Adobe (Adobe Premiere Pro) - Stand 7.G27

- Avid (Interplay) - Stand 7.J14

- Dalet (Dalet Galaxy) - Stand 8.B77

- IPV (IPV Curator) - Stand 8.D41

- Square Box Systems (CatDV) - Stand 7.J15c

- Vizrt (Viz One) - Stand 7.A20

Nexidia Illuminate(TM) -- Workflow, Automation, and Monitoring Integration Partners

- Dalet (AmberFin UQC) - Stand 8.B77

- Evertz (Mediator) - Stand 3.C20

- Telestream (Vantage) - Stand 7.G30

- Volicon (Observer) - Stand 7.G23

More information about Nexidia Dialogue Search, Nexidia Illuminate, and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

