VIDEO DEVICES ANNOUNCES PIX-E5H NOW SHIPPING

Firmware Update v1.04 for PIX-E Series Also Available

REEDSBURG, WI, AUGUST 31, 2015 — Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, is now shipping the PIX-E5H. The highly anticipated PIX-E5H is the latest in the PIX-E series of 4K recording monitors to be available. It offers HDMI-only inputs/outputs for customers that do not need SDI capabilities. In conjunction, Video Devices also announces the release of Firmware Version 1.04 for the PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H.

With v1.04, both the PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H support HDMI recording triggers for Sony and Canon cameras. The update also adds the 500GB Samsung 850 EVO mSATA solid-state drive to the approved media list, for use in the removable USB-based SpeedDrive™. In addition to other enhancements, firmware v1.04 increases the previous HDMI audio inputs and outputs to four and eight channels, respectively.

“We’re excited to officially ship the PIX-E5H, just in time for IBC 2015,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “After releasing the PIX-E5 last month, we collected ample feedback from our customers regarding requests for enhancements and new features. While incorporating these changes, we recognized a need for additional HDMI functionality. We look forward to finding new ways to incorporate the growing needs of the industry into the PIX-E family.”

Both of the five-inch, 1920- x 1080-resolution, 441-ppi PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H monitors come packed with a full suite of precision monitoring tools and the ability to record 4K edit-ready files to the affordable SpeedDrive. Designed as an HDMI-only video alternative, the PIX-E5H records a range of Apple ProRes codecs from Proxy to ProRes 422 HQ. The PIX-E5, which comes equipped with both SDI and HDMI I/O, has the added ability to record the highest quality Apple® ProRes 4444 XQ.

Included in the impressive suite of monitoring tools is TapZoom™ for unrivaled focusing speed, false colors and zebras to help set exposure, guide markers for framing, and a range of scopes, including waveform, histogram, and vectorscope. PIX-E camera-mount monitors incorporate a “best-of-both-worlds” user interface that combines easy-to-access tactile buttons with an intuitive touch screen. The monitors also feature robust, die-cast metal housings and an LCD display protected by damage resistant Gorilla® Glass 2. These features make the PIX-Es ideal for cinematographers and videographers seeking monitors that can stand up to the rigors of the most extreme and demanding production environments.

The full suite of PIX-E products will be on display at IBC 2015 (Hall 8, Stand B59) along with the latest audio products from Sound Devices, LLC.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC designs both product portfolios for Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, newsgathering, live event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video recorders, monitors and related products, which address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC headquarters are located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.