Anton/Bauer Announces New 7.2V Series of Li-Ion Batteries and Chargers

SHELTON, CT (August 27, 2015) - Anton/Bauer, a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of battery and charging technologies for the broadcast, film and video industries, is proud to announce new L-Series 7.2V batteries and chargers that offer long, reliable run-times for professional video cameras and accessories.

Anton/Bauer's new fast-charging L-Series batteries provide a durable solution for Sony Handycam camcorders and accessories. They also power 7.2V field monitors - such as the SmallHD DP7-Pro - and on-camera lighting products from Litepanels and Manfrotto.

"We're very excited to be launching these new 7.2V L-Series batteries, especially since they introduce the world-renowned Anton/Bauer name to a whole new group of videographers, photographers and media professionals," said Neal Laneville, Product Manager, Anton/Bauer. "Since these batteries are so versatile, nearly every device on set can be powered by Anton/Bauer. I cannot wait to see these in action."

The L-Series batteries accompany the two new 7.2V chargers. The Single Position Charger boasts a lightweight, compact design with an LED indicator light. The charger also includes a charge control switch that allows users to switch between ECO and FULL charging speeds (for slow or fast charging) as well as a 5V USB output port for powering an extra device simultaneously. The robust L-Series Dual Position Charger simultaneously charges two batteries at once and has an easy-to-read LCD that shows each battery's charge percentage. The charger also possesses battery testing functionalities to optimize battery life.

The Anton/Bauer L-Series batteries are available in two capacities: the NP-F774 is a 4400mAh (30Wh) and the NP-F976 is a 6600mAh (47Wh).

The Anton/Bauer 7.2V batteries and chargers will be available worldwide October 2015, and on display for the first time at IBC 2015 (September 11-15), along with Anton/Bauer's other products on the Vitec Videocom stand #E55 in Hall 11.