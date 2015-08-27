Harmonic and Dimetis Partner to Support DVB-T2 HEVC Trials in Germany

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 27, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, and Dimetis, the German IP broadcast pioneer, have partnered to create a fully integrated field test system to accelerate the distribution of next-generation terrestrial television services in Germany. Utilizing a combination of Harmonic's Electra(TM) X2 advanced media processor, ProStream(R) 9100 high-density stream processor, DiviTrackIP(TM) statistical multiplexing technology, and NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager integrated with the BOSS BROADCAST Manager(TM) from Dimetis, video content and service providers can seamlessly migrate to the new DVB-T2 and HEVC video compression standards to reduce capital and operational expenses while improving video and audio quality. All Harmonic equipment was provided by local distribution partner Netorium.

"Relying on Germany's current terrestrial TV distribution system, which is comprised of DVB-T and MPEG-2, TV service providers are ill-equipped to support the sophisticated requirements of today's flat-screen television sets," said Joachim Kniesel, CEO at Dimetis. "By partnering with Harmonic, one of the industry's leading providers of video compression solutions, we will help German service providers successfully address the government's mandated DVB-T switch-off scheduled for the year 2020 and improve the quality of services delivered to television viewers."

Transitioning to the DVB-T2 standard will provide broadcasters with a wide range of benefits, including improved spectrum efficiency, SD to HD service enhancement, superior video quality, Dolby Digital Plus/AAC audio support, and DVB subtitles. Leveraging HEVC, the DVB-T2 standard enables broadcasters to deliver more services per channel at a low total cost of ownership with amazing video quality.

"The German TV market is just on the cusp of making the jump from DVB-T to DVB-T2 terrestrial television distribution," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president of video products at Harmonic. "Developing an integrated DVB-T2 HEVC solution with Dimetis, we are helping to facilitate this next-generation television experience. At the heart of the solution is Harmonic's new multi-service, multi-codec, multi-function Electra X media processor, which offers superior video quality, function integration, bandwidth efficiency and workflow flexibility to simplify video infrastructure, reduce costs and drive new revenue-generating services."

Harmonic and Dimetis will demonstrate their DVB-T2 HEVC solution at IBC2015 at stands 1.B20 and 1.B30, respectively. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Dimetis

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Pioneer, serving more than 600 million viewers worldwide. With their innovative BOSS platform they have empowered the revolution of Broadcast, IT and IP in the last couple of years. BOSS Broadcast Manager(TM) is one of their flagship products to ensure smooth transformation of broadcast infrastructure and their respective services into cross-medial future. More information is available at www.dimetis.de.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

