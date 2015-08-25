Artel to Feature L-Band to ASI Demodulator at IBC2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Aug. 25, 2015 -- At the IBC2015 Show, Artel Video Systems, a world class provider of innovative IP and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and professional video applications, will introduce L-Band to ASI demodulation capabilities in the company's flagship DigiLink media transport platform.

Artel's DLC510 Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator is a cost-effective, DigiLink-based module providing two distinct channels for inputting and demodulating L-Band satellite signals and then converting them to DVB-ASI for transport. Also, the module supports the latest requirements for Carrier ID ETSI TS 103 129 monitoring.

"Broadcasters came to Artel looking for a cost-effective L-Band demodulator solution that could integrate into our DigiLink chassis for deployment at their satellite downlink facilities," said Tom Beardsley, Director of Product Management at Artel Video Systems. "By developing the DLC510, customers are able to combine tuning and L-Band demodulation with DigiLink's transport capabilities for a single, fully integrated solution, saving valuable rack space and simplifying support."

Artel will showcase the DLC510 at the IBC2015 show in hall 2, stand 2.A20. More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world class provider of innovative IP and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and professional video applications. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink(R), the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; Copperlink(TM) 3G/HD/SD-SDI signal distribution products; and Scan Do(R) computer video scan converters. More information is available at www.artel.com.

