Shotoku Broadcast Systems Supplies Multi-Site Remote Camera Solution to NRK, Norway as Part of Major Upgrade

Oslo, Norway • Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, has announced the sale and installation of a multi-faceted, multi-site camera control configuration to NRK, Norway’s national public broadcaster and the largest media organization in the country. The installation was a key component of NRK’s upgrade to its news studios in Oslo that included a large SmartTrack rail system to achieve the desired visual impact. The broadcaster also installed a nationwide remote camera system for 11 regional studios capable of being controlled locally or remotely from the Oslo HQ. The system was supplied and installed in close cooperation with Video4, Shotoku’s sales and system integration partner in Norway.

The powerful SmartTrack system combines strength and finesse to support the rapid camera moves demanded, as well as ultra-slow, smooth on-air crawls. The range of on-air tracking shots provide unique camera motion adding interest and variation, without distracting from the serious nature of the news content and the overall production values.

“The NRK installation is a perfect illustration of SmartTrack’s capabilities,” said James Eddershaw, Shotoku sales director. “It addresses all the demanding requirements for dolly speed, elevation range, motion control and heavy camera / prompter / talent monitor payload. In addition, the MAT LIZARD-DOLLY® and TOWERCAM® technology at the core of the SmartTrack system has proven so reliable it is trusted in the live production of Dagsrevyen, Norway’s flagship national daily news programme.”

Video4 provided full support throughout the integration including provision of custom mounting systems for the various payload configurations. Eivind Osnes, key account manager at Video4 said “We’ve worked with Shotoku for several years and have the local expertise needed to integrate and support systems not only in Oslo and Bergen, but throughout NRK’s regional centres. We were delighted to be able to work closely with NRK and make sure the systems met, or exceeded, all their expectations for the deployment.”

In Studio 5, Shotoku installed four SmartTrack dolly systems, TG-18 PT heads and height elevation running on three separate tracks. One track carries the two main cameras in a tight arc around the main set. A second track follows a slightly larger arc, and also straightens out to enable the camera to be used in an adjoining weather or journalist presentation area. Finally a third, straight track provides the director with a wider angle tracking move across the lengthy back wall of the studio creating incredible opening and closing shots of the studio, as well as presenter shots when required.

The smaller Studio 7 was equipped with a single SmartTrack system along with three fixed-pedestal Shotoku TG-27 robotic pan & tilt systems, providing a simpler studio configuration yet one still able to efficiently produce powerful and engaging news programmes.

All studios use Shotoku’s TR-XT touchscreen-based control system. The capacity and flexibility of these systems ensure the NRK operators can quickly and easily define the camera movements well in advance, and with a single tap of the touch screen initiate even the most complex multi-camera, motion-controlled camera moves. Each TR-XT can access any of the studio’s cameras and control is automatically shared between the main operator and, if necessary, the producer. In addition, the TR-XT systems can take control of cameras in other studios over WAN connection, including any of NRK’s 11 regional sites located throughout Norway. Along with direct operator control, the entire system is connected to NRK’s Viz Mosart automation system for total automation when required. Finally, in addition to the SmartTrack and pan & tilt configurations, the TR-XT system (via Shotoku’s DigiPort devices) also enables NRK to control existing third-party integrated PTZ cameras for some simpler productions from a secondary studio.

In addition to the SmartTrack systems in the Oslo facility, Shotoku installed a nationwide camera system to provide the 11 regional studios with lightweight robotic PT&H systems. TG-27 PT heads with Ti-11 elevator pedestals were installed at each location for reliable and cost-effective 24/7 operation capable of being controlled by either the local TR-HP Hot-Panel, Viz Mosart automation system, or the TR-XT systems at the Oslo HQ.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in the UK, China and the USA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Sunbury, UK. For further information: www.shotoku.tv

About Video4

Video 4 was founded in 1998 and is today one of Scandinavia’s largest independent supplier of professional video and broadcast solutions. With headquarters in Bergen and regional offices in Copenhagen, Oslo, Stavanger, Stockholm and Trondheim, the company has a total of 30 employees. Video 4 represents a wide range of industry-leading brands covering the whole chain from recording to production and playout, and offering professional services for system- and workflow design, integration and support.

www.video4.no

