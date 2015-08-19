Pixel Power delivers character for IBC TV

Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and automation solutions, is providing both the graphics power and the creative design for this year’s IBC TV, the innovative online service at the most important international broadcast event of the year. The IBC TV team will also manage the IBC Info Channel, the digital signage network that covers the event. Thanks to Pixel Power, both services will have the same look and feel.

IBC TV is a 24 hour live streamed service, produced on site by a professional team of journalists and technicians. Included in the service are a number of live broadcasts from the studio, as well as many reports on the hot topics in the exhibition and conference. The live service is designed to be accessed on any platform at any location, and as well as the streaming each story is packaged separately for video on demand at a later date.

As well as providing a Clarity system to create and playout the templates used for IBC TV News the Pixel Power Creative Services Team has worked in collaboration with IBC TV to create, on–air designs for IBC TV News as well as the new look of the IBC Info Channel. Clarity will be operated live during the show and can be seen in action in Hall 12, Stand 12.A05.

One of the reasons for choosing Pixel Power for this important element of the production is its ability to integrate social media, a critical part of the event’s atmosphere and networking. Buzz, launched by Pixel Power at last year’s IBC, is incorporated into the system to automatically parse and sort tweets, identifying the most significant and getting them on air as quickly as possible.

For the first time, IBC TV is also responsible for the IBC Info Channel, the dynamic digital signage system that is available everywhere around the site, on everything from conventional monitors to giant projections. An important source of late information, as well as what is happening now and in the future, the Info Channel is a well-established and popular service. By integrating it into the IBC TV production process, not only is the workflow simplified but it benefits from using the same Pixel Power graphics templates, ensuring it maintains the same branding throughout and strengthening the IBC identity.

“This is a great showcase for the power and efficiency of the Pixel Power solution,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “One short design phase will deliver templates suitable for everything from smartphones to giant projections. The operation on site will be a simple matter of dropping text, pictures and video into the templates. Buzz will sort through all the tweets around the event, offering the most appropriate and dropping them into the feeds with only the need to check them before transmission.”

“From a workflow point of view this is extremely efficient,” he added. “A simple editorial operation ensures delivery of informative graphics and positive branding across multiple platforms as well as to multiple devices. This is typical of the demands faced by content owners today, so it is great to be able to show how simply it can be achieved, with the right equipment, at IBC.”

A spokesman for IBC said, “We are delighted to welcome Pixel Power as an equipment supporter of IBC 2015. We are confident their Clarity System will provide a new level of quality and flexibility to the television graphics content of both IBC TV and the IBC Info channel.”

As well as providing the graphics and social media platforms for IBC TV and IBC Info Channel, Pixel Power is demonstrating its graphics, playout and automated branding solutions on stand number 7.A31 at IBC2015 (Amsterdam, 11 – 15 September).