Presteigne launches all-in-one RF camera system aimed at sports and events

Presteigne Broadcast Hire has launched a new, packaged RF camera system, the SC100. Aimed particularly at sports, the package includes a mount to fit a Steadicam rig, two-way low latency RF circuits, and the ability to colour match to all popular outside broadcast cameras for transparent intercutting with any outside broadcast unit.

The SC100 package has been designed by Presteigne in response to a need from NEP Visions. The new system will be used as the touchline camera on its Premier League football coverage this season. Presteigne has been providing camera systems to NEP Visions’ Premier League football coverage for the last five years.

The package includes a short form factor Sony camera, for optimum balance and maximum ease of movement when running a touchline. The broadcast camera on the rig is colour matrix mapped to popular system cameras from Grass Valley and Sony, and is controlled from the appropriate vendor’s OCP to simplify the task of the vision engineer.

Low latency MPEG-4 video links use Cobham or VisLink technology, with a four-antenna diversity reception system supplied as standard. For complex jobs an eight-antenna system is available. The intention is that the primary and reverse video feeds will operate in licensed bands, and Presteigne will set frequencies as appropriate for each project.

Telemetry designed by Presteigne provides the link between the OCP and the camera for full matching and other control functionality. Up to four SC100 cameras can be controlled simultaneously per telemetry channel.

“The beauty of the SC100 is that it arrives at the location set up and ready, so the operator just clips it on and starts shooting,” said Mike Ransome, CEO of Presteigne Broadcast Hire. “The whole system end-to-end is a single package, which just connects into whatever camera control is being used on the rest of the OB. Press a button and the camera is matched, too.

“It is simple, flexible, and we think it is going to be seen as a great solution for touchlines and anywhere else you have to track players,” added Ransome. “The added bonus of the SC100 is that it is light, a great advantage for the operator on any long and live show. So it is great for festivals and concerts as well as sport.”

Presteigne Broadcast Hire now has a large number of SC100 all-in-one system camera in stock and available for rental. It also supports a large number of RF solutions for outside broadcasts, including point to point and ground to ground.