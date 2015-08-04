EditShare Puts Intelligent Storage and MAM at the Heart of Collaborative Production and Broadcast Workflows at IBC

IBC2015 Press Previews

Stand 7.G37

Basingstoke, UK - August 3, 2015 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, invites production, post and broadcast professionals to get hands-on at IBC 2015 in Amsterdam. Attendees to the IBC show visiting EditShare (stand 7.G37) will get an exclusive look at the following breakthrough technology and real-world workflow advancements:

Opening Doors to Enterprise Storage Capabilities and Performance

The XStream shared storage range of solutions enables the world’s leading creative facilities to collaborate and deliver content on time and within budget. From capturing media in the most remote of locations to managing petabytes of data for the largest media organizations, there is an XStream storage system for every scenario. And XStream storage is different because every model ships with EditShare Flow media asset management (MAM) seamlessly integrated for a complete media workflow platform.

XStream EFS, one of the latest additions to the EditShare shared storage product line, offers unmatched performance and resiliency for real-time workflows. A scale-out storage solution, XStream EFS gives mission-critical media workgroups an open storage platform with smart collaboration features, such as project sharing, combined with blazing-fast performance, multiple levels of redundancy and tremendous scalability.

In addition EditShare will present XStream ST, the latest shared storage solution designed to meet the needs and budget of smaller production facilities, studios and stations. With integrated MAM and archive tools, XStream ST provides a complete media platform at a breakthrough price that allows clients to focus on creativity, not technology.

Building State-of-the-Art Live Productions and Multi-Camera Workflows

Offering an end-to-end live and multi-camera studio production ecosystem through its Geevs live video servers,Flow production asset management and XStream shared storage, EditShare powers many of today’s most-watched reality TV, episodics and studio and live event productions. New metadata management and exceptional workflow automation combined with comprehensive codec and NLE support reduce the complexity of productions. The advanced hardware admin services including Quality of Service and contention management ensure continuous performance even in the most demanding production environments.

The 4K Backbone for Production and Post

Designed to manage productions to 4K and beyond, the EditShare collaborative workflow platform maintains the integrity of all media – be it ProRes 4444 XQ, Sony XAVC or RED (.R3D) files, or “single-file-per-frame” formats such as DPX, CinemaDNG, ARRIRAW, PNG or TIFF – throughout the entire production pipeline.

Flow’s integrated production and automation tools let facilities tag and index content and automate tasks such as transcoding and media migration from one XStream media space to another. The new Flow Watch Folder, distributed transcoding and FTP delivery options alleviate the need for dedicated third-party transcoding and file delivery tools. And thanks to AirFlow, remote users can access media on an XStream shared storage system from anywhere in the world via the AirFlow web client. This round trip workflow makes editorial and review on projects outside the physical boundaries of the facility a reality.

The final piece to make this collaborative platform the true backbone to any high-resolution workflow is integration with Ark. Editors can easily search the Flow Database, which contains proxies for all archived assets, and, with a few simple clicks, migrate the original content back onto the main online XStream storage, regardless if the content is stored nearline in Ark Disk or offline in Ark Tape.

An Integrated Foundation for Broadcast and Newsrooms

The cornerstone of EditShare broadcast workflows, Geevs video servers provide highly scalable channels of SD/HD ingest and playout which seamlessly integrate with enterprise-class XStream EFS storage and Flow MAM, creating a resilient capture and production platform to manage growing broadcast and media distribution needs. Support for MOS protocol paves the way for integration with industry newsroom systems including Avid iNews, ENPS and Octopus, unifying story development with rundowns and on-air playout.

Welcome to The Whisper Suite – The Future of EditShare

Previewing future technology, EditShare customers are invited to the IBC Whisper Suite, where they will have the opportunity to take a peek and give feedback on future developments. This year the suite will showcase a number of new advancements in remote workflows and multisite sync tools that let customers expand their existing EditShare solutions within cloud-based workflows.

EditShare Press Briefings at IBC 2015

Members of the media are invited to contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare expert during IBC 2015.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

Flow (Top), Ark (Middle), Geevs (Bottom)