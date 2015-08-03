Linear Acoustic® to Launch AERO.10 DTV Audio Processor at IBC 2015

New Low-Cost Product delivers Simple ‘Set and Forget’ Compliance and Quality.

Amsterdam, AUGUST 3, 2015 — Linear Acoustic is launching its AERO.10 DTV Audio Processor at IBC 2015 (Stand 8.D47). The AERO.10 provides the same highest quality processing found in the entire AERO range but at a significantly lower price point.

“The AERO.10 was designed for any cost-sensitive application that requires uncompromising audio processing features like loudness control and logging” says Chris Shaw, VP of Global Sales. “Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics® with Advanced ITU (AI) Limiter enables a simple loudness target to be set, and the AERO.10 does the rest to assure compliance and quality. This new product delivers the features and audio quality at a price perfect for users and applications that previously may not have been able to consider the AERO family.”

AERO.10 is a fully-featured audio processor supporting up to ten channels of PCM audio via AES, SDI, or stereo analog I/O. The AERO.10 comes equipped with a processing engine identical to those in the established AERO.100/1000/2000 products. Tools such as AEROMAX® loudness and dynamics control, UPMAX II® automatic upmixing and downmixing algorithms, along with ITU and EBU compliant loudness metering and logging make the AERO.10 a powerful solution for nearly any application. Downloadable 7.5 day rolling and event-based logs include multiple ITU-R BS.1770-3 loudness measurements as well as True Peak values.

The included TCP/IP remote application provides comprehensive control and display of all AERO.10 system settings and processing parameters plus extensive metering of loudness from a PC located anywhere with a network connection. The remote also delivers up to 5.1 channels of audio, enabling users to audition signal quality anywhere link bandwidth permits. An HTTP server is included for simple get/set control of all parameters and retrieval of status and logging information.

The AERO.10 has a simple LCD front panel GUI for local control, and a powerful headphone output is included for checking audio and adjusting processing. New with AERO.10 are +4dBu balanced stereo analog inputs and outputs, useful for analog plants or bridging between analog and digital paths. Designed and built in the USA, the lightweight and rugged AERO.10 fits in 1RU. Failover bypass relays on all I/O maintain signal continuity and dual auto-ranging power supplies enable redundancy and worldwide compatibility.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acousticcontinues to lead the industry toward high quality DTV audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. It is the television part of audio technology company The Telos Alliance.