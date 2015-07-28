Presteigne adds Calrec Audio to hire roster

Presteigne Broadcast Hire has now added a Calrec Artemis Shine audio desk to its roster. The Artemis digital console is widely used in outside broadcast applications because of its high functionality in a compact frame. Production companies now have the ability to rent this familiar and popular audio console.

Presteigne has selected a 40 fader Artemis console, with a frame which supports 680 channels in just 8U of rack space. The mixer provides 128 main and group buses, 32 auxiliary buses and 64 track buses, making it ideal for large event live mixing and simultaneous multitrack recording.

Included in the kit is a Calrec Hydra2 audio router with two remote stage boxes, two local I/O boxes and six MADI interfaces. The result is a powerful audio system which is fast to rig and configure, as well as giving state of the art audio quality and control.

“As a rental business supporting the professional market, we listen to our customers and provide the kit they need,” said Mike Ransome, CEO of Presteigne Broadcast Hire. “We have a great reputation in audio, and adding a console was a natural move. Calrec is the number one name in broadcast audio, and we are delighted to be able to offer the Artemis. It is a powerful console in a compact frame, and has a user interface which our customers are already familiar with.”

The Artemis Shine audio console and associated equipment is now available at Presteigne.