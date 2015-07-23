DVEO to Launch Targeted Dynamic Ad Insertion and Delivery Platform at IBC 2015

San Diego, California -- DVEO, a strong supplier to Telcos, cable TV, IPTV and OTT operators around the world, will introduce their multi-criteria targeted ad insertion platform at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 11-15, at stand 2.A24.



Designed for broadcasters and multi-screen pay-TV operators, the SPOTTER is DVEO's new multi-criteria advertising platform that uses content and viewer information to make decisions about the actual ads played out to any viewer. It combines content type, consumer profile, and geolocation data by "mining" multiple data bases in real time.



In addition to providing the ads, the SPOTTER can trigger "ad starts" via almost any mechanism. It supports analog cue tones or SCTE 35 triggers to insert commercial spots into Live or Stored transport streams -- plus IP messaging, scheduled, or manual triggering. Moreover, the SPOTTER can add advertisements that are inside, over, or around the video content via slices, overlays, crawl messages, alert bugs, and video "squeezes".



"The unique SPOTTER platform delivers ads that are very relevant to viewers. It utilizes program content, viewer geo location, and other information available from set top boxes or mobile devices," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The SPOTTER is the ideal way for broadcasters, cable and IPTV operators, and content providers to increase ad revenue by providing their sponsors with targeted dynamic ad insertion."



The SPOTTER works by transcoding content and inserting SCTE 35 signals with the metadata required for ad insertion. Input can be ASI, IP, or HD-SDI -- the platform transcodes MPEG-2 to H.264, and converts HD-SDI content to IP or DVB-ASI. Resultant DVB-ASI output is typically passed on to a modulator for transmitting via satellite. IP output can be passed to the network or to the cloud. DVEO’s "DOZER" provides automated UDP Packet Recovery Technology and can be added to the SPOTTER to achieve error-free real-time video delivery to MSO, cable operator, Affiliate, or regional head ends.



A useful feature is the ability of regional broadcasters to insert ads based on the content type and also based on user profiles. When the content creator/originator is not involved in the process and SCTE 35 content type parameters are not available, the SPOTTER incorporates other techniques to identify the content type. These techniques involve the analysis of program guide, closed captions, face/image and video recognition of the live video signals.



The SPOTTER interprets SCTE 35 commands and prepares streams for various combinations of program type, regional zones, or viewer profiles. It can also insert crawling text, station graphics, emergency messages, etc.



Additionally the SPOTTER serves live or stored content with user targeted ads to set top boxes and mobile viewers. When an HLS capable device requests a stream to play, the SPOTTER analyzes the device's location, type, and user profile (if available). Based on the pre-defined matrix of user type and associated ad types, the right target stream is served to the viewer. The SPOTTER serves up to 250 simultaneous HLS streams and can be customized for more streams.





Suggested Retail Prices:

SPOTTER Targeted Ad Inserter: $39,995 to $19,995 U.S., depending on number of channels, number of different types of Ads and number of HLS streams to be served.









DVEO, DOZER, and SPOTTER are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.



About DVEO

DVEO, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.



DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815