World’s first 3-stream uncompressed 4K60 media server: AV Stumpfl Wings Engine Raw

Wallern, Austria, July 2015: Pushing the limits of what can be achieved in video playback, Austria’s AV Stumpfl introduces the world’s first and only triple-stream 4K uncompressed media server, Wings Engine Raw.

“With Wings Engine Raw, we’ve delivered on user requests for the smoothest possible uncompressed playback system with full timeline control,” says Horst Damoser, Sales Manager at AV Stumpfl. “Built to support a range of applications requiring a high-quality image sources matched to particular display requirements, user benefits include newer, faster and unrivalled installation functionality.”

Unrivalled design and performance

Using a single custom engineered RAID 10 system, Wings Engine Raw is capable of delivering constant data stream of 3-channels of true 4K (4,096 x 2,304 pixels) uncompressed video content at 60fps plus up to 16 text and picture layers, and up to 24 uncompressed audio streams. The server removes the need to convert content into any intermediate codec format. Content can include native picture sequences such as TGA or TIFF and even instant PNG image format processing.

Wings Engine Raw is capable of processing and delivering video content at the full 4:4:4 color sampling ensuring picture perfect quality and colour accuracy for the most demanding of installation environments.

Failsafe operation

This data system not only features a massive data throughput but also features redundancy. For example, should one of the SSDs fail, the data rate and the system’s functionality in general will not be impaired.

Rugged engineering, operation and functionality

Wings Engine Raw hosts the new WingsRX™ render core engine which has been developed and optimized especially for premium picture quality applications. Its 64bit program architecture and clever usage of SSE CPU instructions ensures unequaled decentralized processing power. The software has been designed for a wide range of applications such as themed attractions, digital signage, trade shows, live events and full dome systems.

Wings Engine Raw is complemented by AV Stumpfl’s proven embedded operating system, Backup-Manager, features a dedicated EDID management as well the award-winning automatic camera based calibration system for soft-edge blending, warp and geometry mapping, all operable by time line control.

Wings Engine Raw is based on professional server technology derived from IT data center equipment. Inside the rack mount system is a Xeon CPU, redundant high performance power supply, 2x10 GBit LAN, server chipset, up to 8 3G-SDI live inputs and Displayport 1.2 and DVI-D output connectors.

With an established worldwide support network, AV Stumpfl has begun shipping Wings Engine Raw to projects worldwide including major product launches, cinematic, theme park and visitor attraction sites in Europe and the Middle East.

Wings Engine Raw will be demonstrated at IBC 2015 showing how easy it is to use as a reliable storage system of high-volume raw data directly from camera on location, in studios, outside broadcast and in live broadcast environments.

Wings Engine Raw at a Glance

·3 x 4K raw uncompressed video content at 60fps

·Widest possible colour space thanks to full 4:4:4 color sampling

·Custom engineered RAID 10 system

·Failsafe redundancy of storage and power supply

·Rack mountable design

·New WingsRX™ render core engine

·Built in frame blender

·64-bit architecture

·Embedded operating system and Backup-Manager

·Dedicated EDID management

·Automatic camera based calibration for soft-edge blending, warp and geometry mapping

·Wings Engine Raw comes with Xeon CPU and professional server components

·Various output signal configurations

www.avstumpfl.com