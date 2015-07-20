AVIWEST IBC2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

AVIWEST -- Stand 2.A29

At IBC2015, AVIWEST, a global technology provider of hybrid video contribution systems, will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its Digital Mobile News Gathering (DMNG) system.

AVIWEST's advanced live video contribution platform enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite.

Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG system offers broadcasters a fully integrated and cloud-based solution for breaking news and live events coverage.

Key Product Updates

NEW: DMNG HE4000 HEVC 4K Contribution Video Encoder

AVIWEST will demonstrate the DMNG HE4000, a new HEVC 4K contribution video encoder, at IBC2015. The encoder is designed to help broadcasters deliver crystal-clear 4K content at low bit rates. The 1RU encoder features AVIWEST SafeStreams(R) technology, which bonds together IP networks to assure the delivery of live transmissions even in the midst of unpredictable cellular network conditions. The HEVC 4K contribution encoder can be fully integrated with the DMNG Manager and DMNG Studio receiver.

NEW: Grid View for DMNG Manager

AVIWEST's DMNG Manager is an innovative server application that enables broadcasters and video professionals to monitor and manage an entire fleet of DMNG equipment. At IBC2015, AVIWEST will showcase a new grid view that has been added to the DMNG Manager.

A video thumbnail of each feed from the field units is provided. When arranged in a grid-view, these thumbnails ease system resource allocation by helping operators to easily route the video streams to one or multiple receivers or CDNs, with simple drag and drop.

NEW: DMNG APP -- Now Available as a Software Development Kit

A key highlight at IBC2015 will be AVIWEST's DMNG APP, which turns any smartphone into a live broadcast video camera. The DMNG APP is now available as a software development kit (SDK). This allows broadcasters to embed the core of the AVIWEST app within their own application to achieve their own unique branded look and feel.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the DMNG APP allows any Android(TM)or iOS-based smartphone user to transmit video content in just seconds. Using the DMNG APP, video professionals can stream high-quality, live video content via Wi-Fi and 3G/4G-LTE networks (even bonding both together for higher bandwidth, coverage, and reliability) or transmit prerecorded video files from anywhere in the world to the DMNG Studio receiver.

NEW: Web Portal for DMNG Rentals -- www.aviwest-booking.com

At IBC2015, AVIWEST will demo its new Web portal, www.aviwest-booking.com, designed to assist broadcasters and video service providers looking to rent the company's DMNG solutions. Attendees will learn how to navigate the website, which is free to use for all AVIWEST customers and partners. In addition to connecting broadcasters and video service providers, the site includes a Q&A forum where users can discuss the company's DMNG systems as well as other related topics, and receive feedback from a community of users.

NEW: IP Bridge Functionality for DMNG PRO and DMNG Studio

At IBC2015, AVIWEST will introduce a new IP Bridge functionality for the DMNG PRO video uplink system and DMNG Studio. This functionality allows broadcasters to establish an IP bridge between the LAN on which the receiver is connected and the IP devices connected over Ethernet to the DMNG PRO.

This set-up enables full control of all IP-based products, such as video mixers or PTZ cameras, directly from the DMNG Studio site, allowing for remote video production on the fly.

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

