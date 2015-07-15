Cobham Goes SOLO with New Product Launches at IBC 2015

Cobham Tactical Communications and Surveillance, the RF specialist company, will launch “SOLO7-OBTx” and “SOLO8 SDR”, two new transmitters, at IBC 2015.

The SOLO7-OBTx is a new camera-back transmitter that features 1080p60 and 4:2:2 with integrated camera control. It includes swappable RF modules (340MHz – 8.6GHz) and H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video encoding. Its latency, depending on mode, ranges from 1s to an ultra-low 10ms, which when coupled with ultra-low power consumption delivers extended performance in the field.

Also being launched at IBC is the SOLO8 SDR, a dual-input HD-SDI COFDM transmitter with integral video analytics, recording and IP streaming. The transmitter includes 128GB of internal video storage; USB and Ethernet I/O interfaces; anintegrated ISM band telemetry modem; and an integral, battery backed, real time clock for time and date stamp.

The underlying transmitter platform of the SOLO8, what Cobham calls “software-defined radio” (SDR), is seen by the company as the cornerstone of its next generation of wireless broadcast products, of which SOLO8 SDR is the first to be introduced.

SOLO8 SDR’s high density of connectors is designed for ease of integration. Its ultra-small form factor, coupled with its ability to take on many different functions in a single unit, will significantly reduce the amount of equipment needed to be carried into the field, resulting in levels of flexibility never before seen.

According to Cobham Head of Broadcast Sales, JP Delport, “The SOLO8 SDR platform runs apps like a smartphone and can, depending on the application, change its personality instantly to suit the requirement in the field.

“We are very excited about introducing these new products to the world at IBC 2015. They can potentially rewrite the book on wireless transmitters, and are probably the most powerful devices we have ever produced.”

For more information, see www.cobham.com or visit their IBC Stand: 1.F41