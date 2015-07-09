Digigram Releases Powerful IQOYA *SERV/LINK Multichannel IP Audio Codec in High-Density 1-RU Design

MONTBONNOT, France -- July 9, 2015 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced the release of its IQOYA *SERV/LINK multichannel IP audio codec in a new 1-RU unit that supports up to 64 stereo channels -- an industry first. With this upgrade, Digigram provides a more powerful and much more compact audio-over-IP solution that enables users to send multiple audio programs simultaneously to a variety of destinations -- such as FM transmitters, a DVB/cable operator, or Web radio CDNs -- using a single piece of equipment.

"We have upgraded the IQOYA *SERV/LINK to meet rapidly rising demand for robust multichannel encoding and decoding capabilities in space-limited facilities and applications," said Stéphane Bert, product owner at Digigram. "In addition to providing the high channel density that helps users save space and money, the extremely secure new model offers broad audio I/O support, including RAVENNA/AES67 connectivity, that enables much greater interoperability. Plus, the IQOYA *SERV/LINK can be easily managed remotely with standard supervisors, as it includes SNMP 'set,' 'get,' and 'trap' commands."

Just one-third the size of preceding IQOYA *SERV/LINK models, Digigram's newly upgraded model is available with analog and AES/EBU I/O (up to eight stereo analog I/O), AES/EBU-only I/O (up to 16 stereo analog I/O), or MADI I/O (up to 64 stereo analog I/O). The product also features up to 16 RS-232 ports and 16 GPIOs for auxiliary data tunneling.

The IQOYA *SERV/LINK facilitates multiformat encoding and multiprotocol streaming (RTP, UDP, HTTP, MPEG-TS SPTS, and MPTS encapsulation) of each input. On the decoding side, it enables the decoding of multiple audio programs, giving users the option of defining three decoding priorities for each program, including local sound files and playlists.

The upgraded product is ideal for applications including multichannel studio-to-transmitter links, multichannel studio-to-studio links, multiple four-wire commentary connections over IP, delivery of Web radio to CDNs, and the delivery of multiple audio programs to DVB/cable operators.

