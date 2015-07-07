Post Logic Reaches Milestone With NetApp in Postproduction

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France -- July 7, 2015 -- Post Logic, one of France's leading postproduction and broadcast equipment resellers, today announced it has installed 30 NetApp storage solutions in postproduction operations throughout Paris. The solutions rely on NetApp E-Series storage arrays directly attached to high-end visual effects systems for real-time playback, VFX, and grading of uncompressed content during postproduction.

"We designed this storage solution to give visual effects users unfettered, real-time access to all of their assets and ensure the VFX hero's room runs flawlessly at the most demanding video throughput rates," said Jean-Pierre Fournier, operations manager at Post Logic. "Reaching this milestone with our NetApp solution is proof positive of its appeal and its applicability in a variety of postproduction environments."

Post Logic's NetApp solution consists of a NetApp E-Series array attached directly to a workstation running visual effects, compositing, grading, and 4K player software. The NetApp E-Series hardware provides high-performance storage at uncompressed bandwidth for visual effects projects involving all resolutions of video -- from SD to 4K. The small 2-RU, 12-disk E2712 delivers more than 1,000 megabytes per second of video playback or record, making it well-suited for bandwidth-intensive, high-end visual effects work.

The Post Logic NetApp solution is in place in prestigious postproduction operations throughout Paris. Among them are Alkymia, Chez Louis, St. Georges, TMT, and Whang.

"Post Logic is one of France's leading postproduction systems integrators, with keen insight into and direct connections with the French postproduction community," said Jason Danielson, media and entertainment solution marketing manager at NetApp. "Having a respected, knowledgeable partner like Post Logic will continue to play a big role in our success in reaching postproduction and broadcast operations in France that need high-performance storage."

