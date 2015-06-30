Aurora Multimedia's IPX-TCW3 A/V Distribution Wall Plate Wins Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2015

MORGANVILLE, N.J. -- June 30, 2015 -- Aurora Multimedia, a leading innovator and global provider of state-of-the-art A/V technologies, today announced that its IPX-TCW3 4K2K IP A/V distribution wall plate has won a Sound & Video Contractor Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Engineered using Aurora Multimedia's IPBaseT(TM) technology, the three-gang in-wall transceiver is the market's first 4K2K IP wall plate to feature zero compression and zero latency.

"Our cutting-edge IPX-TCW3 is built on innovative IPBaseT technology, which harmonizes several IP and A/V technologies to provide full flexibility for any audio, video, or data control requirement," said Paul Harris, CEO, Aurora Multimedia. "We are proud that this exciting solution has been recognized with an InfoComm Best of Show Award; it speaks directly to the product's unique engineering capabilities and the efforts put in by our talented staff during the solution's development."

Entries for Sound & Video Contractor Best of Show Awards are tested by a panel of judges, which includes industry experts, A/V designers, integrators, and end users. Judges award points based on a series of criteria including: innovation; performance against category standard; richness and relevance of feature set; ease of installation and maintenance; as well as value and ROI. Products with the highest total points are selected as winners during the show.

Part of Aurora Multimedia's IPX Series of IP distribution solutions, audio, video, data, and control can be sent securely to one or multiple IPX-TCW3 transceiver units using off-the-shelf 10G fiber or Cat Ethernet switches. The IPX-TCW3 is also the first solution to offer an option slot for adding other IP-based capabilities such as ExtremeUSB(R) (USB 2.0 over IP) or Dante(R) audio. In addition, the wall plate is equipped with two HDMI(R) inputs and one HDMI output while a fiber SFP+ port allows for single or multimode use to support large-scale installations -- making the IPX-TCW3 the first fiber-based, networked HDMI wall plate on the market. Using a 1G RJ-45 LAN port, the IPX-TCW3 provides a full-bandwidth 1G copper tunnel for increasing the user's network at each transceiver location.

Founded in 1998, Aurora Multimedia products utilize state-of-the-art technologies, providing solutions that surpass typical specifications and features. Starting with the introduction of the industry's first non-proprietary web-standards based IP control systems and touch panels, through today's advanced HDBaseT and IP video distribution solutions, Aurora Multimedia has become a dominant force. Advanced audio/video processors with scaling, multi-image rotation and dual/quad display processing add to the highly-adaptive, diversified product line. Aurora Multimedia provides solutions for a variety of global markets including government, education, security, hospitality, corporate and house of worship.

