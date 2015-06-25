Last Week of PrimeTime Lighting's Anniversary Celebration with 25% Factory Discount

Dallas, Texas – Glen and Cynthia Harn acquired legendary 20-year-old PrimeTime Lighting Systems two years ago this week. In appreciation of PrimeTime’s loyal customers, the Harns are sharing savings on the highest build-quality LED instruments in the broadcast studio and film industry. Take a look at PrimeTime’s newest LED fixtures, featuring their unprecedented FIVE-YEAR Warranty. Get a 25% factory discount, in addition to dealers customary pricing until the end of June:



GUS 51 LED Fresnel1SLED XBMSLED XB

As an example, use this incentive on the extra bright and energy-saving 1SLED XB with DMX - at this special factory discount.

1SLED XB with DMX

$2,095

Less 25% Factory Discount *

- $523

Special Factory MSRP*

$1,572

*Certain conditions apply.

PrimeTime has consistently raised the bar in building lighting instruments for broadcast and production studios, entertainment venues, worship and video conference facilities by using industry leading technologies. Manufactured in the United States with PrimeTime's unmatched build-quality with lasting durability and rigorous engineering standards. PrimeTime's five-year warranty covers every LED product. 25% discount available only until June 30.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.(formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime’s U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, motion picture and production studios, city council chambers and eLearning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.