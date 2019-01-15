1Tennessee Selects Harmonic's CableOS™ Solution to Deliver 1 Gig Broadband Offering Over DOCSIS 3.1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jan. 15, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that 1Tennessee, a broadband internet, TV and telecomm cooperative in Tennessee, has deployed Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution for DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1 broadband service delivery. As the industry's first fully virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), the CableOS solution enables 1Tennessee to cost-effectively deliver 1 gigabit internet speeds to its growing subscriber base today, while also creating a flexible foundation for further speed enhancements in the future.

"We're always striving to deliver the fastest broadband speeds to our subscribers and looking for ways to bring the most value to our member-owners. Harmonic's CableOS virtualized cable access solution fulfills both of those requirements for us," said John Warmath, president and CEO at 1Tennessee. "Finding a cutting-edge cable access technology that will work with our existing plant while providing a cost-effective migration path to distributed R-PHY nodes was our top priority for this project. The CableOS solution greatly reduces the complexity of our network operations and met our tight deployment schedule for introducing next-generation gigabit services."

1Tennessee's architecture is powered by a centralized CableOS solution with a software-based CMTS core and dense PHY shelves located in remote facilities. Relying on COTS servers and switches, the CableOS solution enabled 1Tennessee to quickly launch a 1Gbps tier offering to its customers.

"Our CableOS offering offers the easiest path to DOCSIS 3.1 service delivery," said Yaniv Ben-Soussan, vice president of sales, North America cable, at Harmonic. "As smaller sized operators like 1Tennessee look for ways to increase their broadband capacity, they can exploit a centralized virtualized CMTS Core connected to dense PHY shelves in multiple hubs to enable seamless transition to remote PHY nodes in the future."

