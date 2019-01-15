Calrec’s Brio Audio Consoles See Major Success in Japanese Market

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, JANUARY 15, 2019 - In 2018, Calrec Audio generated serious momentum in the Japanese broadcasting market with the sale of 40 of its Brio audio consoles to a number of Japanese broadcasters. The customers are a mix of existing and new.

The installations were provided by Calrec's exclusive Japanese distributor, Hibino Intersound, which said the customers are using their Brios in a variety of ways, including for sub-mixing or as backup consoles.

"Because Brio is a compact and less expensive console than others in its class, we've been able to penetrate the broadcast market here in Japan on a pretty impressive level. Our customers highlight that the Brio is easy to learn and use, and they are also particularly impressed with Calrec's highly flexible Hydra2 networking capabilities," said Mr. Takashi Kozuma, Manager of the Broadcast Market at Hibino.

Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager for Calrec, commented, "The need for a low-cost, high-quality, powerful broadcast console is pretty prevalent in Japan, which is proven by the success we're having there with Brio. When you compare price to specs, the Brio is such great value, and we're delighted that so many important broadcasters in the region are able to harness the power and networking capabilities of Brio."

