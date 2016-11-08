Zylight Preps LED Gear for NAB NY

NEW YORK—Zylight is ready to take part in this week’s NAB Show New York, announcing that it will showcase a number of its LED lighting products, as well as some Aladdin and LDDE, of which Zylight is a distributor.

ZyLink

Among Zylight’s products set to be on display are the Newz on-camera light, the F8-200 LED Fresnel and its new ZyLink Bridge, a wireless fob that allows the ZyLink app for iOS devices to communicate with the ZyLink wireless control in most of its fixtures.

Zylight will also have Aladdin’s Bi-Flex family of LED panels and the A-Lite and Eye-Lite Bi dimmable lights at its booth. LDDE, which Zylight recently agreed to distribute, plans to features its Nano*Pix family of LED soft lights and LedCyc family of modular LED backlight systems.

The 2016 NAB Show New York takes place from Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center. Zylight will be located at booth 325.