Zylight Demoing Several LED Lighting Products at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM–Zylight, the maker of LED lighting solutions, is demonstrating an array of LED lighting products at IBC 2016.

ZyLink

First things first, there will be a demonstration on the company’s new ZyLink Bridge, a wireless fob that links with the ZyLink App for iOS devices, which gives users the ability to remotely adjust a lights brightness and white light temperature controls by selecting one of the 10 ZyLink wireless channels.

Also on display, the Pro-Panel variable color LED soft light, a fully dimmable with a 110-degree beam angle giving users the ability to adjust from tungsten to daylight. The light is powered by an AC power cable or a three-pin XLR port.

Zylight’s Newz on-camera light will also make a presence. Built for broadcast news environments, the light is fully dimmable, has variable color temperatures from tungsten to daylight, is water resistant and rests on an adjustable frame with custom barn doors.

Zylight’s IBC 2016 booth is at 12.D46.