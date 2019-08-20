Wheatstone to Debut Compact Strata Audio Console at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—In what will be its first showing, Wheatstone’s Strata 32 audio console is heading to Amsterdam for IBC 2019, which takes place from Sept. 13-17. Strata 32 is a compact console that includes 64 channels and the latest IP audio technology in a 40-inch frame.

The new audio console features dedicated faders for eight subgroups and two masters, along with 32 physical faders that can be layered for 64 channels. It is able to integrate with all major production automation systems and has an IP audio mix engine and optional stagebox, per Wheatstone.

Strata joins Wheatstone’s family of consoles powered by the WheatNet-IP audio network, an AES67 compatible IP audio ecosystem with online mixing, audio processing and virtual development tools, as well as SIP/VoIP and codec appliances. All of the WheatNet-IP resources are available through Strata’s touchscreen interface with an intuitive menu. Per-channel OLEDs also display all relevant editing and operating functions.

The console has access to all sources in the WheatNet-IP network, and any channel can connect to any audio source or destination using any preferred audio format. With unrestricted routing, all faders are available to dial up whatever source needed.

There is also a Gibraltar IP Mix Engine as part of the console, capable of 1,024 channels of simultaneous digital signal processing and provides specialty features like a new automixer with four separate automix groups and onscreen weight control.

The optional 4RU StageBox One extends the console’s I/O, offering 32 mic/line inputs, 16 analog line outputs and eight AES3 inputs and eight AES3 outputs, as well as 12 logic ports and two Ethernet ports.

Wheatstone will also plan to show its new SwitchBlade appliance for the WheatNet-IP audio network, which includes AoIP logic control, SIP and codec bandwidth optimization for sharing studio operation and programming between facilities.

Wheatstone will display these products at stand 8.C91 during IBC 2019.