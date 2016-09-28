Vice’s Hunter Joins NewBay Media’s VR 20/20 Summit
NEW YORK—NewBay Media’s Virtual Reality 20/20 Summit has added another name to its list of speakers, Vice Media’s Head of Content Ciel Hunter. She is set to take part in the New Publishing Model panel that is scheduled for Oct. 17.
For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication TWICE.
