Triveni Digital to Talk ATSC 3.0 at PBS Tech Con

PRINCETON, N.J.—The 2017 PBS Tech Conference will get a glimpse into the next generation of television standards, ATSC 3.0, via a speaking session from Triveni Digital’s Vice President of sales and marketing, Ralph Bachofen. The session will examine the details of the signaling and announcement standards that make up ATSC 3.0, with a focus on data structures, their interrelations and how they are expected to be used by receivers.

“Simulcasting ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 will take a significant amount of effort by broadcasters to maintain both signaling and announcement protocols,” said Bachofen. “During this speaking session, I’ll provide attendees with a thorough evaluation of the ATSC 3.0 protocol stack, with a focus on how each layer impacts signaling and announcements and the steps that broadcasters will need to take to ensure flawless delivery of program guide information.”

The session is scheduled to take place on April 20 at 2:30 p.m. in room Roman 1 at Caesar’s palace in Las Vegas.

