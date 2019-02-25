Triveni Digital to Give ATSC 3.0 Insight at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—In addition to the setup that it will have at its booth for the 2019 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will share its expertise as part of the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference at the show. Specifically, company executives Mark Carol, senior vice president of emergent technology development, and Dave Catapano, senior vice president engineering, will be speaking about the interactivity and security requirements of ATSC 3.0.

Mark Corl and Dave Catapano

Corl is scheduled to give two presentations during BEITC. “ATSC 3.0 Interactive AEA Enhancement Toolkit” is the first and gives an overview of the ATSC 3.0 standards in regards to emergency notifications and the aspects of deploying a broadcaster workflow to support it, as well as how broadcasters can use software tools to customize and optimize an AEA enhancement workflow to their environment. This talk will be held April 6 from 3:20-4:40 p.m. in room N260B of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

On April 7, Corl will present “Practical Aspects of ATSC 3.0 Interactive Content Development. In this presentation, Corl will examine the A/344 standard, with a focus on practical aspects of deploying interactive broadcaster applications to ATSC 3.0 receivers. It will also cover the features that the A/344 standard provides and how new platforms can simplify these interfaces via software development kits. This talk will go from 1:50-2:10 p.m. in N256.

Catapano, meanwhile, is giving a talk titled “Requirements and Workflow for Creating a Secure ATSC 3.0 Broadcast.” This session will look into new security requirements involved with creating and transmitting ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams, which require a chain of trust for both core signaling and enhanced content. Catapano’s talk is set for April 6 from 1:30-2:50 in N260D.

At Triveni Digital’s booth, N3908, the company will feature its metadata generation, transport stream analysis, monitoring and troubleshooting systems.

The BEITC will run in conjunction with the 2019 NAB show from April 6-11. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.